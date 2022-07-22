Donald Trump's inaction, Biden's positive Covid-19 test, UAE economic growth — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, a US congressional committee hears that Donald Trump sat for hours watching the news in the White House as the January 6 insurrection unfolded and made no attempt to stop the violence despite pleas from family and staff.

US President Joe Biden says he is "doing well" after testing positive for Covid-19, with the White House saying he is experiencing only mild symptoms.

The UAE economy is set for its strongest annual expansion since 2011 after growing by 8.2 per cent in the first three months of this year.

As Prince George celebrates his ninth birthday, a new photograph is released to mark the occasion.