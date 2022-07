Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, a study on hashtags used on TikTok shows that Dubai is one of the most popular travel destinations in the world while a judge in Beirut orders a raid on Lebanon's central bank in search of its governor.

The UAE retains its position as 15th in the latest Henley Passport Index and oil prices rally by about 5%.