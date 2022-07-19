Dubai is most popular travel destination in the world, says new TikTok study

Dubai has come out on top in a new study of the most popular travel destinations in the world.

In the study of travel destination hashtags used on TikTok, the emirate ranks number one, ahead of New York City in second place and London in third.

The research, completed by luggage storage company Bounce, titled the TikTok Travel Index 2022, shows that posts featuring the hashtag #Dubai have had 81.8 billion views on the short-form video app. New York City has had 59.5bn views and London 36.8bn.

New York City topped the TikTok Travel Index in 2021, and comes in second place in the 2022 survey. Unsplash / Colton Duke

Dubai ranked second in the company's TikTok Travel Index 2021, usurping the top spot from last year's winner, New York City.

"Synonymous with wealth and luxury, Dubai has become one of the most sought-after destinations for holidaymakers who want to soak up the sun in style," the study reads. "This ultra-modern city is home to some of the world’s most astounding architecture, such as the tallest building on Earth, the Burj Khalifa."

The study was compiled by analysing the number of views 140 different cities had received on TikTok, which was then reduced to a top 50 most popular list.

The top 10 is completed with Istanbul, Turkey in fourth place and Paris, France in fifth. The sixth, seventh and eighth spots are taken by US cities Miami, Los Angeles and Chicago, respectively. Toronto, Canada was named the ninth most popular travel destination on TikTok, and Madrid in Spain the 10th.

The TikTok Travel Index 2022 top 10:

Dubai, UAE — 81.8 billion views New York City, US — 59.5 billion views London, UK — 36.8 billion views Istanbul, Turkey — 34 billion views Paris, France — 33 billion views Miami, US — 24.6 billion views Los Angeles, US — 20.8 billion views Chicago, US — 17.9 billion views Toronto, Canada — 17.1 billion views Madrid, Spain — 16 billion views

