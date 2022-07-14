UAE President Sheikh Mohamed sets out his vision, Joe Biden, space telescope - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

In today's episode, President Sheikh Mohamed sets out his vision for the UAE, in an address to the nation. US President Joe Biden lands in Israel on the first day of his Middle East tour and a new report by the World Economic Forum says that the Middle East and North Africa have the second-widest gender gap in the world. Meanwhile, stunning images captured by the James Webb Space Telescope have taken the internet by storm.