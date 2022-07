Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today's episode, the UAE announces a $410-million housing package and Sri Lanka’s president resigns, paving the way for a new all-party government. Olympic gold medallist Mo Farah reveals he was trafficked into the UK as a child, and the clearest pictures of deep space, taken by the brand new James Webb Space Telescope, are unveiled.