UAE's Liwa Date Festival returns, Lebanon protests, pressure on Boris Johnson - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, the UAE's Liwa Date Festival is welcoming visitors for the first time since 2019, and in the UK two senior members of the UK Cabinet have resigned to pressure Prime Minster Boris Johnson to step down.

Dozens of protesters angered by the worsening of living standards in Lebanon marched through Beirut and attempted to break into the headquarters of a state-contracted telecoms company, and Ons Jabeur has become the first Arab tennis player to reach a Grand Slam semi-final at Wimbledon.