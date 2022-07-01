UAE Eid holidays, Biden to visit Middle East, Ketanji Brown Jackson — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, US President Joe Biden talks about his coming trip to Saudi Arabia and the UAE announces Eid Al Adha dates for the private sector. President Sheikh Mohamed issues a directive granting the children of Emirati mothers in the UAE the same health and education benefits as other citizens and Ketanji Brown Jackson is sworn in as a US Supreme Court justice.