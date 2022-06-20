UAE Barakah nuclear power plant, Verstappen at Canadian Grand Prix, Hajj - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, work has begun to load fuel into the third reactor of the UAE's Barakah nuclear power plant while about 70,000 people in Egypt have applied online to participate in a national dialogue proposed by President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

Formula One driver Max Verstappen extends his championship lead at the Canadian Grand Prix and, with only a few weeks left to go, Hajj is beginning to trend in various countries.