Dubai's Mohammed bin Rashid Library opens, monkeypox to be renamed, Amber Heard - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode the Mohammed bin Rashid Library opens its doors to the public, the World Health Organisation will be renaming the monkeypox virus and top US infectious diseases doctor Anthony Fauci has tested positive for coronavirus.

Six hundred years after the black death researchers believe they have found its origins and Amber Heard says she is still in love with her ex-husband Johnny Depp.