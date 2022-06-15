BTS take break, Biden to visit Israel, UK asylum seeker flight to Rwanda halted - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

In today's episode US President Joe Biden will travel to Israel, K-pop group BTS announce they are taking a break to work on solo projects and the first flight set to take asylum seekers from the UK to Rwanda has been cancelled minutes before take-off.

Netflix is recruiting participants for a reality TV show based on one of its most popular South Korean series of all time, Squid Game and the UAE has been listed as the top Middle Eastern nation in the Environmental Performance Index published by Yale and Columbia universities.