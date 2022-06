Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, Formula One driver Max Verstappen wins the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and Abu Dhabi's Department of Health says the UAE capital is well placed to become the leading destination for clinical trials.

A "Strawberry Supermoon" is set to grace the skies on Tuesday and UAE-based artist Tarek Al Ghoussein dies aged 60 in New York.