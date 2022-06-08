UAE reports new monkeypox cases, Matthew McConaughey, UAE World Cup dream ends - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today's episode, the UAE confirms five new cases of the monkeypox virus, Saudi Arabia strongly condemns a terrorist attack on a church in south-western Nigeria, and Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey speaks about the school shooting in his home town of Uvalde, Texas.

The Ukrainian military says Russia has handed over the bodies of 210 Ukrainian fighters, while the UAE football team's hopes of qualifying for the World Cup are ended by defeat to Australia in Qatar.