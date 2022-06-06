UAE President Sheikh Mohamed, Oman new oil find, cyclones in the Arabian sea - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed tours Dubai and the northern emirates while Oman makes a new discovery that will increase oil output by 50,000 to 100,000 barrels over the next two to three years.

Researchers are predicting an increase in instances of extreme weather around the world, including a warning that cyclones are more likely to form in the Arabian Sea.

The #OnlyOneEarth hashtag is trending one day after World Environment Day.