President Sheikh Mohamed meets families and Rulers in nationwide tour

The President, Sheikh Mohamed, toured Dubai and the northern emirates this weekend, meeting families and stopping for photos.

He took in areas of natural beauty in Al Dhaid and Khor Fakkan in Sharjah, and met the Rulers of Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah.

Stops included Al Dhaid Fort, which dates back to 1820. The tour also included Al Rafisah Dam outside Khor Fakkan, a tourist destination and environmental landmark.

In Dubai, Sheikh Mohamed visited Zabeel Palace, landing on the lawn in a helicopter.

There, he was greeted by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai.

The president was accompanied by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Tahnoun, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs.