UAE to chair UN space committee, WHO on monkeypox, Depp v Heard verdict - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today's episode, the UAE has been chosen to chair the UN Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space and the World Health Organisation says monkeypox could have been spreading for “months or, possibly, a couple of years” before it was detected in the latest outbreak.

A verdict has been reached in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard libel trial and the official platinum jubilee portrait of Queen Elizabeth II has been unveiled in the UK before celebrations to mark her 70-year reign.