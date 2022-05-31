Virus in Iraq kills many, EU resolves Russian oil impasse, Top Gun Maverick - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

In today's episode, Egypt has unveiled a major new archaeological find of 250 sarcophagi, 150 small bronze statues of gods and goddesses and other antiquities at the Saqqara necropolis.

A virus with a fatality rate of up to 30 per cent ― the Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever ― is killing unprecedented numbers of people in Iraq, EU leaders reached a late-night deal on Monday to ban oil imports from Russia by sea, breaking a weeks-long deadlock that exposed cracks in western unity over the war in Ukraine and the film Top Gun Maverick earned an estimated $124 million in its opening weekend.