Egypt unveils major find of 250 sarcophagi and 150 statues in Saqqara

Egypt has unveiled a major new archaeological find of 250 sarcophagi, 150 small bronze statues of gods and goddesses and other antiquities at the Saqqara necropolis.

Mostafa Waziri, secretary general of Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities, displayed part of the cache, including 35 of the painted wooden coffins, in a televised event on Monday at the Unesco Heritage site south of Cairo.

“I'm very proud that the discovery was made by Egyptians, and this will not be the last discovery here,” Mr Waziri said.

An Egyptian archaeological mission has completed its fourth excavation of the site since April 2018 and will conduct a fifth in September after the hot summer months.

The discovery is one of several made at Saqqara, the necropolis of the ancient capital of Memphis, in recent years.

More to follow.