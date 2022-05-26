UAE tops region in tourism report, Texas school shooting, burqini ban - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.
On today's episode, the UAE tops world tourism rankings for the Mena region, and a report into the Downing Street party scandal in the UK has blamed Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other senior officials for leadership failures.
Details of the elementary school shooting in Texas have emerged, and French city Grenoble has lifted a ban on the burkini swimsuit.
Updated: May 26, 2022, 5:01 AM