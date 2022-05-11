Dubai records 4 million visitors, Aramco, Jordan's King Abdullah to visit Biden - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, Dubai records about 4 million visitors in the first quarter of 2022, Saudi Aramco closes in on iPhone maker Apple as the world’s most valuable company, and Jordan's King Abdullah II prepares to visit President Joe Biden at the White House on Friday.

Opec says it will participate in the sixth Iraq Energy Forum that will be held in Baghdad in June.