Dubai records 4 million visitors, Aramco, Jordan's King Abdullah to visit Biden - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, Dubai records about 4 million visitors in the first quarter of 2022, Saudi Aramco closes in on iPhone maker Apple as the world’s most valuable company, and Jordan's King Abdullah II prepares to visit President Joe Biden at the White House on Friday.

Opec says it will participate in the sixth Iraq Energy Forum that will be held in Baghdad in June.

Updated: May 11, 2022, 5:22 AM
EDITORS PICKS
PODCASTS
An image that illustrates this article Dubai records 4 million visitors, Aramco, Jordan's King Abdullah to visit Biden - TrendingStory podcast icon
An image that illustrates this article UAE invests $4.2bn in Greece, Marcos Jnr set to win Philippines election - TrendingStory podcast icon
An image that illustrates this article Dubai leads world in FDI, One Million Arab Coders, Egypt reviews Sinai security - TrendingStory podcast icon
An image that illustrates this article Saudi billionaire praises Musk, Iraq's lethal dust storm, Opec+ June output - TrendingStory podcast icon