Saudi Billionaire praises Musk, Iraq's lethal dust storm, Opec+ June output - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal said Elon Musk will be “an excellent leader” for Twitter, while a dust storm in Iraq caused one death and more than 5,000 hospital admissions.

The World Health Organisation said a comprehensive study indicates Covid-19 has caused 14.9 million deaths globally, and Opec+ agreed to stick to its output plan and add 432,000 barrels per day of crude to the market in June.

Updated: May 06, 2022, 7:11 AM
