Saudi Billionaire praises Musk, Iraq's lethal dust storm, Opec+ June output - Trending

On today’s episode, Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal said Elon Musk will be “an excellent leader” for Twitter, while a dust storm in Iraq caused one death and more than 5,000 hospital admissions.

The World Health Organisation said a comprehensive study indicates Covid-19 has caused 14.9 million deaths globally, and Opec+ agreed to stick to its output plan and add 432,000 barrels per day of crude to the market in June.