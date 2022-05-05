Iraq sandstorm: more than 1,000 in hospital as sky turns orange

More than 1,000 Iraqis have been taken to hospital with respiratory ailments after a sandstorm hit the country, state media said.

Residents of six of Iraq's 18 provinces, including Baghdad and the vast western region of Al Anbar, awoke once again to a thick cloud of dust which turned the sky orange.

It is the seventh sandstorm to hit Iraq in the past month.

Storms hit areas in central Iraq on Sunday, reducing visibility and resulting in the suspension of flights at two of the country’s main airports.

Iraq's Meteorological Authority said the country was under a North African depression, known locally as "khamaseen".

Authorities in Al Anbar and Kirkuk provinces, north of the capital, urged people to stay indoors, said the official INA news agency.

Hospitals in Al Anbar province had received more than 700 patients with breathing difficulties, said Anas Qais, a health official cited by INA.

The central province of Salaheddin reported more than 300 cases, while the central province of Diwaniya and the province of Najaf, south of Baghdad, each recorded about 100 cases, the news agency said.

A country vulnerable to climate change

Iraq is particularly vulnerable to climate change, having already witnessed record low rainfall and high temperatures in the past few years.

Experts have said these factors threaten to bring social and economic disaster to the war-scarred country.

In November, the World Bank warned Iraq could suffer a 20 per cent drop in water resources by 2050 due to climate change.

In early April, a government official warned Iraq could face "272 days of dust" a year in coming decades.

The environment ministry said the weather phenomenon could be addressed by "increasing vegetation cover and creating forests that act as windbreaks".