Abu Dhabi to ban single-use plastic bags, Dewa shares, Lebanon - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, single-use plastic bags will be banned in Abu Dhabi from June and Dubai Electricity and Water Authority has announced it will raise $6.1 billion from its initial public offering on the Dubai Financial Market.

Thirty-three per cent of UAE residents have invested in crypto currency, says a survey, and a UN-led emergency operation in Lebanon that supplied health and water facilities has ended.

Updated: April 07, 2022, 4:37 AM
