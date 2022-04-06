UAE residency visa change, Elon Musk snaps up Twitter shares, Sudan protests - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world. In today’s episode, UAE residency visa stickers are to be replaced with the Emirates ID.

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk is now Twitter's single largest shareholder. Sudanese authorities have closed off two Nile bridges in the capital in anticipation of mass protests and the Henley Passport Index shows there's little change in the top ten most powerful passports in the world.