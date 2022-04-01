Expo 2020 ends, Chris Rock, Ukraine, Kuwait fire - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, hails the success of Expo 2020 Dubai after it comes to a spectacular close, saying “today is not the end of Expo 2020 but a new beginning”.

Joseph Patel criticises Chris Rock for referring to him and other producers of Oscar-winning documentary Summer of Soul as “four white guys”.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the situation in the country's south and the Donbas region remains extremely difficult and stresses that Russia is gathering its forces near the besieged city of Mariupol.

In Kuwait, at least 14 people are injured after a fire breaks out at a historic souq in the capital.

People who have worked with Bruce Willis say the actor's move to step back from acting because of cognitive difficulties comes as no surprise.