Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed meets Blinken, Ukraine-Russia talks, Omicron BA.2 - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Morocco to discuss UAE-US relations.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says talks with Russian negotiators have had some positive signs but that Moscow could not be trusted.

In actor Jim Carrey's opinion, Will Smith's slap on Chris Rock during the Oscars caused irreparable damage, not only to Smith's legacy but to the entire Hollywood industry.

Harib Abdalla Suhail's goal gave UAE a 1-0 win over South Korea, taking them to an Asian qualifying playoff against Australia in the campaign for a World Cup place in Qatar.

Omicron BA.2, the highly contagious subvariant of the virus that occurred in Europe after a wave of coronavirus cases, is now found in nearly half of all new cases in the US.