Sheikh Hamdan's photos, UAE-Netherlands hydrogen research, Omicron variants - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

In today’s episode, the UAE and the Netherlands team up to boost research into hydrogen energy and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, is trending after sharing several photos from his childhood on social media.

World No 1 tennis star Ashleigh Barty announces her retirement at the age of 25 and internet searches for information on Covid-19 Omicron variants are rising.

Updated: March 23, 2022, 4:26 AM
