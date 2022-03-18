Abu Dhabi Covid rules, Holi, Hong Kong, Netflix prices - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, unvaccinated people in Abu Dhabi can now present a negative PCR test result issued in the past 48 hours to be allowed entry to public places.

Holi, the Hindu festival of colour, is being celebrated around the world, marked by raucous parties where people throw and smear powder on each other.

Hong Kong faces its worst Covid-19 outbreak so far and Netflix announces that it will be testing new features, including one allows accounts to be shared outside members' households at an extra cost.