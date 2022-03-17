UAE earthquake, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, Boris Johnson in the UAE – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, an earthquake in southern Iran was felt in the UAE on Thursday morning.

Filipino boy band SB19 took to the stage at Expo 2020 Dubai and Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian aid worker, has been released after six years of detention in Iran. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's visit to the UAE and Saudi Arabia also trends online.