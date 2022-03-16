Boost for Zaghari-Ratcliffe, India hijab ban, UAE ranks higher on key index – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

In today’s episode, a group of students plan to appeal against a ruling by an Indian High Court that the traditional hijab is not a critical part of Muslim religious practice. British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been given back her British passport, in a major boost for her freedom bid after nearly six years' detention in Iran. The UAE leads the way for the Mena region in ranking of reputation and influence in the Global Soft Power Index for 2022. Tesla raises prices in China and the US — its second increase in less than a week.

Google is reporting an increase in search traffic for all things related to Ramadan, with the highest concentration of searches currently coming from Somalia, Qatar, the UAE, Bahrain and Morocco.