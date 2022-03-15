Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Lawyer ‘hopeful’ for good news soon

The lawyer of detained British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has said he is hopeful of good news soon, as Tehran and London press on with talks about a long-standing £400 million ($542m) debt.

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe, 43, a project manager with the Thomson Reuters Foundation, was arrested at a Tehran airport in April 2016 and later convicted of plotting to overthrow the clerical establishment.

When asked whether Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe will be released, her lawyer Hojjat Kermani told Reuters: “I am hopeful that we will have good news soon.”

Britain said last month that it was “continuing to explore options as a matter of urgency to resolve” the repayment of the debt.

The families of Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori, 67, a British dual-national held since 2017, say the debt is a critical issue in their continuing detention in Iran.

Mr Ashoori, a retired engineer, remains inside Evin Prison in Tehran serving a 10-year sentence after he was convicted of spying following what his supporters say was a sham trial.

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe has served an initial five-year term but remains barred from leaving Iran.

Her family and the foundation, a charity that operates independently of media firm Thomson Reuters, deny the claims against her. Two other Britons are held in prison in Iran.

The UK government has been exploring legal ways to pay the historical debt, as international economic sanctions on Iran have made it difficult.

The two countries insist that the debt — dating back to the sale of tanks to the Shah of Iran in the mid-1970s — is not linked to the fate of the prisoners and talks in Vienna to resume the 2015 nuclear deal.

But US officials have signalled that a deal is unlikely unless its nationals are freed.