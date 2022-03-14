Ukraine, Philippines earthquake, William Hurt dies, Halle Berry award – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world. In today’s episode, 21 Ukrainian children with cancer will receive treatment in England.

A 6.4 earthquake has hit the Philippines about 150 kilometres from Manila.

Actor William Hurt dies at the age of 71, of natural causes. Dune wins five prizes at the British Academy Film Awards and actress Halle Berry receives the prestigious SeeHer award during this year’s Critics Choice Awards.