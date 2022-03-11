One Billion Meals campaign, flying hydrogen-powered boat, Obi Wan Kenobi - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, announces the One billion meals campaign and a flying boat powered by hydrogen to celebrate the UAE's pearl legacy is unveiled at the Dubai International Boat Show.

Obi Wan Kenobi is trending after a trailer for the mini-series is released and Jussie Smollett is sentenced for lying to Chicago police about a racist attack he staged himself.