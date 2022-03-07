UAE harassment penalties, Grand Mosque prayers, Angelina Jolie in Yemen - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today's episode, UAE authorities remind the public that harassing women can lead to fines and jail terms, the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia performs Fajr prayer without physical distancing and Netflix joins Visa and Mastercard in suspending operations in Russia.

Two Ukrainian soldiers marry at a checkpoint in Kyiv and actress Angelina Jolie announces on Instagram that she is on the ground in Yemen to assist refugees.

Updated: March 07, 2022, 4:38 AM
