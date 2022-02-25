UAE students in Ukraine, Russian invasion, 18th century shipwreck in Red Sea - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, the Russian invasion is causing World War Three to trend on social media and concern is growing for Arab and UAE-based students stuck in Ukraine.

Several schools in Dubai have installed water fountains as part of the Dubai Can initiative to encourage students to use refillable water bottles, and divers in Saudi Arabia discover a shipwreck in the Red Sea from the 18th century filled with hundreds of artefacts.

Updated: February 25th 2022, 5:35 AM
