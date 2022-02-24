Abu Dhabi drone demo, Russian military operation in Ukraine, Justin Trudeau - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, Russian President Vladimir Putin announces a military operation on Ukraine and Dubai's Museum of the Future shows us what life could be like in 2071.

In Abu Dhabi, state-of-the-art drones took to the sky to demonstrate the country's advanced technologies, and in Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has lifted the emergency powers that were enacted more than a week ago to bring street protests under control.