Dubai's Museum of the Future inaugurated, sanctions on Russia, Wendy Williams - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, inaugurates the Museum of the Future, the EU, UK, Canada, US and Japan announce new sanctions on Russia, and Dutch police have ended a hostage situation at an Apple store in Amsterdam.

Pakistan's former interior minister, senator and senior Pakistan People's Party leader Rehman Malik has died, aged 70, and in the US Wendy Williams' talk show is ending after 14 years.