Queen Elizabeth and Justin Bieber have Covid, Sami Clark dies, Donald Trump - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today's episode, Britain's Queen Elizabeth has tested positive for Covid-19, as has Justin Bieber, causing parts of his tour to be rescheduled.

Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to UAE President Sheikh Khalifa, says the Abraham Accords are one of the “most significant strategic developments”, famous Lebanese singer Sami Clark dies of a heart attack at the age of 74 and Donald Trump's new social media platform “Truth Social” is expected to be “fully operational” by late March.