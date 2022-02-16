Dubai starts recycling drive, Coldplay at Expo, Trudeau invokes Emergencies Act - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

In today’s episode, UK band Coldplay plays to a packed Al Wasl dome at Expo 2020 and the hashtag #DubaiCan is trending as Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, launches an ambitious recycling drive in the emirate.

In Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has invoked the Emergencies Act, which gives the government broad powers to crack down on the demonstrations and, globally, internet searches rise for topics about Russia and Ukraine.