UAE welcomes Erdogan, Sheikh Jarrah clashes, Texas sues Meta's Facebook - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visits the UAE, and clashes break out in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of occupied East Jerusalem.

In the US state of Texas, the attorney general’s office sues Facebook for violating its laws against use of facial recognition technology, and people on the internet get curious about bobsledding.

Updated: February 15th 2022, 4:20 AM
