UAE federal corporate tax, Chinese New Year, The New York Times acquires Wordle - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

In today’s episode, the UAE introduces a federal corporate tax on the profit of businesses from the financial year.

The Chinese New Year is celebrated around the world, including in the Middle East at Expo 2020 Dubai, and Sony announces it will be buying Bungie, the original creator of Halo, for $3.6 billion.

The New York Times says it has acquired the word game Wordle, as it tries to reach the goal of 10 million subscribers by 2025.