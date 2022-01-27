UAE sends 1m vaccine doses to Gaza, Disney+ to launch, Neil Young - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, Disney Plus is set to launch in the Middle East this summer and the UAE has announced it sent one million doses of the Sputnik Covid-19 vaccine to Gaza.

Spotify starts removing Neil Young's music from its platform in protest over Joe Rogan 'disinformation', and as changes are announced to SATs, internet searches for the test increase.