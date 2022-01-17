South Korea at Expo 2020, Novak Djokovic in Dubai, Boris Johnson 'partygate' - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

In today's episode South Korea's President Moon Jae-in visits the UAE as Expo 2020 Dubai celebrates his country’s national day, tennis player Novak Djokovic lands in the Emirates after his deportation from Australia and a winter storm sweeps through parts of the south-east US.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is interviewed as part of investigations into "partygate" and Bob Saget gets a tribute from America's Funniest Home Videos, which he hosted for eight years.

Updated: January 17th 2022, 4:42 AM
