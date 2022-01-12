UAE passport among top 20, Expo 2020 Dubai, Novak Djokovic top seed - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

In today’s episode, the UAE passport is the only one from an Arab country to make it into the top 20 of the Henley Passport Index.

Another type of passport from the Emirates is also trending, after Expo 2020 Dubai announced its souvenir yellow passport has sold more than a million copies.

Tennis player Novak Djokovic is ranked as the top seed at the Australian Open and search trends indicate concerns over the Omicron coronavirus variant are rising.