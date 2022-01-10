Snow in Oman, YouTuber locked inside glass box, Bob Saget dies at 65 - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

In today's episode, temperatures drop below 0°C as snow covers Oman’s Hajar mountains.

In the UAE, YouTube star AboFlah has locked himself inside a giant glass box at Burj Park to raise $10 million for refugees.

Cameroon beat Burkina Faso 2-1 in the first match of the Africa Cup of Nations, while US Comedian Bob Saget has died at the age of 65 after being found unresponsive in his hotel room.