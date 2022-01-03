UAE weather, schools urged to lengthen day, Messi tests positive - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today's episode the Emirates have experienced 18 months' worth of rain in just three days with more wild weather on the way, UAE schools are urged to extend schools days to makeup for a shorter Friday and Lionel Messi has tested positive for Covid-19.

NFL player Antonio Brown goes viral after taking off his shirt and leaving a game mid-way and world-renowned Kenyan conservationist and fossil hunter, Richard Leakey, dies aged 77.