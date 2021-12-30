Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, #Dear2022, Ghislaine Maxwell guilty - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today's episode, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed on the new wave of Covid-19 cases, people begin to reflect on the turbulent year of 2021 with the hashtag #Dear2022 and searches for inspirational New Year greeting quotes.

Ghislaine Maxwell faces decades behind bars after being found guilty of trafficking teenage girls for the late financier Jeffrey Epstein to abuse.

Updated: December 30th 2021, 5:08 AM

