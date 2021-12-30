Saudi Arabia's King Salman concerned about Iran's 'lack of co-operation'

Saudi Arabia's King Salman said the kingdom is concerned about Iran's lack of co-operation with the international community on its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

He told Saudi Arabia's advisory Shura Council on Wednesday that he hoped Iran would change its negative behaviour in the Middle East and choose dialogue and co-operation.

"We follow with concern the Iranian government’s policy which is destabilising regional security and stability, including building and backing sectarian armed militias and propagating its military power in other countries," King Salman said in a speech published by state news agency SPA.

Read More Saudi Arabia says masks to be worn at all times to limit spread of Covid-19

"We follow with concern its lack of co-operation with the international community regarding its nuclear programme and its development of ballistic missiles."

Saudi Arabia has been locked in a rivalry with Iran where they support opposing factions in several conflicts including those in Yemen, Syria and Lebanon.

Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries expelled Lebanese envoys in October in a diplomatic dispute that made Lebanon's economic crisis worse.

Saudi officials said the argument with Beirut has its origins in a Lebanese political set-up that reinforces the dominance of the Iran-backed Hezbollah armed group.

"The kingdom also stands by the brotherly Lebanese people, and urges all Lebanese leaders to prioritise the interests of their people ... and stop Hezbollah’s terrorist hegemony over the structures of the state," King Salman said.

In an effort to ease tensions, Saudi and Iranian officials met in a series of direct talks this year but those have yet to provide a breakthrough.