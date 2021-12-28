Kylian Mbappe wins big in Dubai, Sinopharm's new vaccine, 'Don’t Look Up' - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the region. In today's episode, Kylian Mbappe has been named the men’s Player of the Year at the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards, a new vaccine from China's Sinopharm CNBG has been approved for emergency use in the UAE and Lebanon’s Michel Aoun called for an end to an 11-week deadlock.

The Netflix film Don’t Look Up, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, is generating discussions on the ​​state of modern media and how people consume it.