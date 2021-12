Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today's episode, US Food and Drug Administration authorised its antiviral Covid-19 pill, UAE-Bahraini nanosatellite successfully docks with the international space station and the most searched items on Google in 2021.

Libya’s electoral commission has recommended postponing the December 24 presidential elections until January 24, 2022.