UAE cinemas, Super Typhoon Rai, Spider Man - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and across the world.

On today's episode, UAE cinemas will no longer edit or make changes to films with adult content, the death toll from Super Typhoon Rai in the Philippines has reached 208, and Gabriel Boric wins Chile's presidential election.

Spider-Man: No Way Home takes the top box office spot and comedian Trevor Noah files a lawsuit against a hospital in New York City.